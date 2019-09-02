< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story426919908" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426919908" data-article-version="1.0">People along the St. John's River brace for potential flooding as Dorian nears</h1> </header> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_426919908_426914404_127976";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426914404","video":"600889","title":"Flooding%20concerns%20in%20Lake%20County","caption":"Hurricane%20Dorian","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F02%2FFlooding_concerns_in_Lake_County_0_7632124_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F02%2FFlooding_concerns_in_Lake_County_600889_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662061918%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DokAyoVZNaapA93HayU-HFmzHeqY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fpeople-along-the-st-john-s-river-brace-for-potential-flooding-as-dorian-nears"}},"createDate":"Sep 02 2019 03:52PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426919908_426914404_127976",video:"600889",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/Flooding_concerns_in_Lake_County_0_7632124_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Hurricane%2520Dorian",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/02/Flooding_concerns_in_Lake_County_600889_1800.mp4?Expires=1662061918&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=okAyoVZNaapA93HayU-HFmzHeqY",eventLabel:"Flooding%20concerns%20in%20Lake%20County-426914404",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fpeople-along-the-st-john-s-river-brace-for-potential-flooding-as-dorian-nears"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/people-along-the-st-john-s-river-brace-for-potential-flooding-as-dorian-nears">Jessica Albert </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-426919908"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 03:52PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 04:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426919908-426918869" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426919908" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - People who live in Astor along the St. John's River are bracing for the potential of flooding because of Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>The area is under a flood warning. Lake County leaders say the river is already at minor flood stage and is expected to flood.</p><p>"It's going to be higher this year because our water levels are already higher this time around," Terry Angle of Astor said. "It's no big deal. I'm prepared. I'm not worried about it."</p><p>Astor flooded two years ago during Hurricane Irma.</p><p>The county is warning people who live in the community to be on the watch for flooding as Hurricane Dorian moves closer to Florida. However, some of the people we spoke with are not too worried about the river rising.</p><p>"I got boards up," Angle said. "I got everything picked up. Everything's done."</p><p>They have their homes prepared and have lifted their boats out of the water ahead of the storm. One lady FOX 35 met, who is a former trauma nurse, got extra supplies for her neighbors.</p><p>"I got supplies in case anyone needs water or food or anything and I just got medical supplies for accidents or if anyone gets hit with glass or anything like that," Anne Haragagy-Dixon of Astor said.</p><p>While some are confident, others, not so much. Lake County has set up six shelters for people who have evacuated. People started checking into them just hours after they opened.</p><p>"I listen to all you news people," Cynthia Chadwick of Eustis said. "I watch you all the time. I got the apps and I listen to everything you guys said and the storm freaked me out. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Port Canaveral now open with some restrictions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 05:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Coast Guard has opened Port Canaveral's waterways with restrictions. </p><p>Six cruise ships will be arriving at Port Canaveral on Thursday morning, Sept 5: Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas; Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas; Carnival Elation; Carnival Ecstasy; Carnival Liberty; and Disney Dream.</p><p>The Coast Guard has ordered that vessels with a draft equal to or less than 36 feet (10.97 m) are authorized to transit into and out of the port. No transits are authorized for vessels with a draft greater than 36 feet (10.97 m), until a further evaluation of the channel has been complete.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/baby-born-while-hurricane-dorian-approached-florida-s-coast-named-after-the-storm" title="Baby born while Hurricane Dorian approached Florida's coast named after the storm" data-articleId="427324390" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/ADVENTHEALTH_baby%20dorian%201_090419_1567620079551.png_7638106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/ADVENTHEALTH_baby%20dorian%201_090419_1567620079551.png_7638106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/ADVENTHEALTH_baby%20dorian%201_090419_1567620079551.png_7638106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/ADVENTHEALTH_baby%20dorian%201_090419_1567620079551.png_7638106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/ADVENTHEALTH_baby%20dorian%201_090419_1567620079551.png_7638106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Baby born while Hurricane Dorian approached Florida's coast named after the storm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 01:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 02:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida couple welcomed in baby Tadashia 'Dorian' Davis while Hurricane Dorian was approaching Florida's east coast on Monday.</p><p>The baby, who was originally due on September 14th, came into the world early at 11:07 a.m. on September 2nd. Tadashia weighed four pounds and eight ounces when born. He was born at AdventHealth's Deland location. </p><p>His parents, Kay Lisa McCloud and Anthony Davis, decided to make his middle name 'Dorian' after the storm.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/don-t-swim-dorian-could-have-brought-an-increased-risk-of-disease-or-illness-to-the-beach" title="Don't swim: Dorian could have brought an increased risk of disease or illness to the beach" data-articleId="427305480" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_daytona%20beach_090419_1567612128652.png_7637803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_daytona%20beach_090419_1567612128652.png_7637803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_daytona%20beach_090419_1567612128652.png_7637803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_daytona%20beach_090419_1567612128652.png_7637803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/WOFL_daytona%20beach_090419_1567612128652.png_7637803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Don't swim: Dorian could have brought an increased risk of disease or illness to the beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 11:52AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 11:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dorian may be moving away from Florida, but it is not safe to hit the waves yet.</p><p>The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County has issued a county wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. They say that swimming is not recommended at this time.</p><p>Tests will reportedly be conducted, when possible, to determine the water quality at public beach locations. 