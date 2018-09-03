Parkland football team plays first game without Assistant Coach

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

- The weekend saw another emotional first for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, as the football team played its first game of the season since the deadly shooting.

This was also the team's first game with Assistant Coach Aaron Feis. He was one of the 17 people killed in the Parkland shooting.

The team went up to Georgia over the weekend to compete in the Freedom Bowl. The players were eager to get back on the field and make Coach Feis proud.