Palm Bay boy attacked by family dog

Posted Jun 28 2019 10:41PM EDT fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415379750.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var 28 2019 10:33PM data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog-attack_1561775418582_7455965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog-attack_1561775418582_7455965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog-attack_1561775418582_7455965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog-attack_1561775418582_7455965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog-attack_1561775418582_7455965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415379750-415377005" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog-attack_1561775418582_7455965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog-attack_1561775418582_7455965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog-attack_1561775418582_7455965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog-attack_1561775418582_7455965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog-attack_1561775418582_7455965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415379750" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PALM BAY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A 3-year-old Palm Bay boy is recovering after he was attacked by a family dog.</p><p>The family has owned two dogs, "Trump" and "Sherman," for about a year. They are are 12 and 18 months in age, respectively. </p><p>According to police, the mother of the child came outside and witnessed Trump on the child. Animal services said it's likely both dogs were involved in the incident, although the mother said she only saw one of the dogs bite.</p><p>The dogs are up to date with their rabies shots and they do not have any history of complaints against them. Still, Animal Services took the dogs and will hold them for 48 hours. If the family does not come back for them, they will be euthanized, according to a police spokesman. </p><p>The mother said she believes this a freak accident. More Local News Stories

Vigil held for UCF student clinging to life after hit and run
By Lara Greenberg, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Jun 28 2019 10:23PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 10:56PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vigil_held_for_UCF_student_clinging_to_l_0_7455871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vigil_held_for_UCF_student_clinging_to_l_0_7455871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vigil_held_for_UCF_student_clinging_to_l_0_7455871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vigil_held_for_UCF_student_clinging_to_l_0_7455871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vigil_held_for_UCF_student_clinging_to_l_0_7455871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vigil held for UCF student clinging to life after hit and run</h4> </div> <div Posted Jun 28 2019 10:23PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 10:56PM EDT Friends and family came together Friday night at an emotional vigil in her honor.</p><p>A field full of sorority sister came together in song and prayer, lighting candles for London Harrell.</p><p>“London has made me so incredibly happy, and that’s what London does. OIA: Don't park along airport access roads
By Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Jun 28 2019 05:54PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 10:55PM EDT In most cases, drivers are pulling over to wait for their passengers to arrive, rather than going to designated cell parking lots.</p><p>“It’s all about safety, the side of the road is no place to park out here with as much activity is going on and you’re trying to look for signs and you’re looking at planes and everything,” said Draper.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/groups-challenge-state-over-felons-rights-law" title="Groups challenge state over felons rights' law" data-articleId="415382278" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Groups challenge state over felons rights' law
By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida
Posted Jun 28 2019 10:54PM EDT Ron DeSantis signed an omnibus elections bill Friday, a coalition of voting-rights and civil-rights groups announced they had filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state's plan for carrying out a consitutional amendment designed to restore felons' voting rights.</p><p>The 74-page lawsuit, filed in Gainesville, alleges the newly signed law "unconstitutionally denies the right to vote to returning citizens with a past felony conviction based solely on their inability to pay outstanding fines, fees, or restitution."</p><p>The complaint, which names as plaintiffs the Florida State Conference of the NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Florida, the Orange County Branch of the NAACP and several felons, also alleges the measure is unlawful "because it was motivated, at least in part, by a racially discriminatory purpose."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! (Photo credit: Provided via attorney Tom Merriman)" title="Vape Pen Explosion_1561771279475.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘He was on fire': Man badly burned after vape battery explodes in his pocket at work, attorney says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/oia-dont-park-along-airport-access-roads" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/OIA-airport-terminal-parking_1561774933275_7455798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/OIA-airport-terminal-parking_1561774933275_7455798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/OIA-airport-terminal-parking_1561774933275_7455798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/OIA-airport-terminal-parking_1561774933275_7455798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/OIA-airport-terminal-parking_1561774933275_7455798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>OIA: Don't park along airport access roads</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/groups-challenge-state-over-felons-rights-law" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Groups challenge state over felons rights' law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/palm-bay-boy-attacked-by-family-dog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog-attack_1561775418582_7455965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog-attack_1561775418582_7455965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog-attack_1561775418582_7455965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog-attack_1561775418582_7455965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog-attack_1561775418582_7455965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Palm Bay boy attacked by family dog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/lynn-goes-8-strong-inning-rangers-beat-rays-5-0" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lynn goes 8 strong inning, Rangers beat Rays 5-0</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/he-was-on-fire-man-badly-burned-after-vape-battery-explodes-in-his-pocket-at-work-attorney-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x20;show&#x20;Nader&#x20;Harb&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;burn&#x20;injury&#x20;and&#x20;pants&#x20;after&#x20;an&#x20;extra&#x20;lithium-ion&#x20;battery&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;vape&#x20;pen&#x20;exploded&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x20;via&#x20;attorney&#x20;Tom&#x20;Merriman&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘He was on fire': Man badly burned after vape battery explodes in his pocket at work, 