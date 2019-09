- The Oviedo Mall is accepting donations to help people in the Bahamas recover after Hurricane Dorian devastated much of the islands.

From September 9th to 13th between 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., people can drop off donations at the mall management office located near Claire's in the mall's west wing.

All donated items will be taken to non-profit organization Harvest Time International for distribution.

Needed supplies include:

Diapers – Adult / Mostly Baby

Adult / Mostly Baby Sunscreen

Baby wipes

Camping Lights (Solar & Battery Powered)

Mosquito Nets

Paper products

Unused Blankets

Work Gloves

Cleaning Supplies

Duct Tape

Nonperishable Food

Tarps

Hygiene Kits

Battery Operated Fans

First Aid Kits

Flashlights w/ corresponding batteries

Feminine Hygiene Pads

Bug spray

Sleeping Cots

Generators

Bleach / Disinfecting Wipes

Tarps

Trash Bags

For more information, visit Harvest Time International's website.