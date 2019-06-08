"These pets were victims of neglect and rescued by Miami-Dade Animal Services from inhumane conditions," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "The dogs are small to medium size Shih Tzu, Basset Hound and terrier mixes."
The animals are being examined by veterinarians at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center clinic in Doral and receiving medical attention. After assessment, many of them will be available for adoption.
"This is another example of animal cruelty at its worst," said Miami-Dade County Commissionner Daniella Levine Cava. "I am so thankful to the dedicated county employees who came together to save these animals from horrific conditions."
The investigation is ongoing. You can check out adoptable animals HERE.
Posted Jun 08 2019 10:19AM EDT
Updated Jun 08 2019 10:30AM EDT
An arrest has been made in the death of a 9-year-old girl in Orlando.
Tayanah Jean Paul was found unresponsive in her apartment near the Mall at Millenia around 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 27.
She was taken to the hospital but later died.
Posted Jun 08 2019 09:54AM EDT
Updated Jun 08 2019 10:23AM EDT
The search for a missing teen from Winter Garden has come to a tragic end.
The body of 16-year-old Bruce Hagans Jr. was found Friday afternoon near a home on Robertson Street in Orlando.
Luis Rivera Sr., 49, is behind bars, charged with dumping the body of Hagans in a shallow grave.
Posted Jun 08 2019 08:50AM EDT
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 4-year-old boy they believe could be in imminent danger.
James Dean Welles Jr. was last seen Thursday, June 6, around 8:30 a.m. with his mother, Jady Dow, in Brighton Village. Authorities think he could also be with other family members.