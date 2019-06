- More than 100 dogs and cats were rescued from a South Miami-Dade home where investigators say they were living in deplorable conditions.

According to investigators, a concerned citizen tipped off the Miami-Dade Animal Services about the abuse. When they arrived, they found 99 dogs and five cats. Photos were taken of the animals, many of which had urine and feces clearly caked on their fur.

"These pets were victims of neglect and rescued by Miami-Dade Animal Services from inhumane conditions," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "The dogs are small to medium size Shih Tzu, Basset Hound and terrier mixes."

The animals are being examined by veterinarians at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center clinic in Doral and receiving medical attention. After assessment, many of them will be available for adoption.

"This is another example of animal cruelty at its worst," said Miami-Dade County Commissionner Daniella Levine Cava. "I am so thankful to the dedicated county employees who came together to save these animals from horrific conditions."

The investigation is ongoing. You can check out adoptable animals HERE.