- They are ready to deploy.

The Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) says they have about 1,000 workers ready to respond to damage caused by Hurricane Dorian.

"On top of OUC’s employees and recent retirees who are ready to respond, OUC has secured another 500 line technicians, 250 tree trimmers and 70 damage assessors from across the country," OUC said in a press release. "This will expand our number of resources in the field to nearly 1,000. Plus, OUC has hundreds of other employees providing operational support."

We are tripling our resources for #HurricaneDorian. Over the weekend, crews from as far Nebraska, Missouri and Michigan will join us to ride out the storm and provide restoration assistance as soon as it is safe to do so. #publicpower — Orlando Utilities (@OUCreliableone) August 30, 2019

The crews are coming from New England, the Midwest and many other areas to help out residents in Orlando and St. Cloud. The company says they are also bringing in a number of high-tech tools, like drones, to assist.

The workers are expected to arrive in Florida on Sunday.