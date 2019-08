- Osceola County on Friday announced it has officially ended the delivery of coal ash from Puerto Rico to the JED Landfill.

The county chose to decrease the original delivery window that would have ended in December 2019, following complaints from residents. Outrage from the community, over health concerns, was likely a reason for the decision.

"The Board of County Commissioners efforts have resulted in having the JED Landfill reduce the volume of coal ash from Puerto Rico by approximately 60,000 tons," read a news release sent to FOX 35 by Osceola County.