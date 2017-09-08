Osceola County opening shelters on Friday

- Osceola County will be opening hurricane shelters in preparation for Irma's weekend arrival.

"We have 12 pet friendly and/or general population shelters opening tomorrow at noon," says Director of Emergency Management for Osceola County, Stephen Watts.

The shelters are at Kissimmee Middle and Harmony and Liberty high, but the county is making it clear that sex offenders will have separate housing.

"All of our shelters are posted with signage on how sexual offenders are to present themselves, so that we can make sure they're located at an appropriate shelter, not in the general population," Watts tells FOX 35.

Officials are also advising people in low-lying areas and in mobile homes to seek higher ground. More shelter locations will be announced Saturday.