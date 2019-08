- Osceola County will be holding an event to encourage those with non-violent misdemeanor offenses to come forward in a safe environment.

Osceola County, Florida – The Fifth Osceola County Safe Surrender Event hosted by the Osceola County Clerk of the Circuit Court, Ninth Judicial Circuit, Osceola County Government, Offices of the Public Defender and State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, Osceola County Sheriff's Office, the Kissimmee and St. Cloud Police Departments and the Department of Corrections will take place on August 27, 2019 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. The event will be held at the Kissimmee Civic Center located at 201 East Dakin Avenue in Downtown Kissimmee.

Individuals will be given an opportunity to "swap out" their non-violent misdemeanor warrant for a court date in a safe and non-hostile environment. Onsite at this location will be County Probation, Assistant State Attorneys and Assistant Public Defenders which allow the potential for individuals to have their case resolved on this day. The only warrants addressed at this event will be Osceola County warrants. Those individuals that wish to participate must bring photo identification and they are asked to not bring weapons or children to this event. Two thousand four hundred sixteen (2,416) post cards were mailed out to individuals identified with an active misdemeanor warrant, dating as far back as 2010.

Judge Stefania Jancewicz has been and continues to be the presiding judge for this event. The judge is available for interview upon request by contacting her Judicial Assistant at 407-742-2554.

For more information on this event call the Osceola County Clerk Traffic Department at (407) 742 3566. For more information on the Osceola County Clerk of the Circuit Court, visit our website www.osceolaclerk.com.