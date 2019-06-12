< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3-->
<!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** -->
<!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Orlando United Day 2019: Pulse memorial events and tributes fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Orlando United Day 2019: Pulse memorial events and tributes&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/orlando-united-day-2019-pulse-memorial-events-and-tributes" data-title="Orlando United Day 2019: Pulse memorial events and tributes" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/orlando-united-day-2019-pulse-memorial-events-and-tributes" addthis:title="Orlando United Day 2019: Pulse memorial events and tributes"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412203571.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li Posted Jun 12 2019 07:34AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 12 2019 08:52AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 08:56AM EDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_412203571_412217137_120642";this.videosJson='[{"id":"412217137","video":"573709","title":"Pulse%3A%203%20year%20anniversary","caption":"Good%20Day%20Orlando%20at%208%20a.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F12%2FPulse__3_year_anniversary_0_7386466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F12%2FPulse__3_year_anniversary_573709_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654951945%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DYav2JMlzY4z16jhj0vRMuSCHUUg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Forlando-united-day-2019-pulse-memorial-events-and-tributes"}},"createDate":"Jun 12 2019 08:52AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_412203571_412217137_120642",video:"573709",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/Pulse__3_year_anniversary_0_7386466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Good%2520Day%2520Orlando%2520at%25208%2520a.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/12/Pulse__3_year_anniversary_573709_1800.mp4?Expires=1654951945&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Yav2JMlzY4z16jhj0vRMuSCHUUg",eventLabel:"Pulse%3A%203%20year%20anniversary-412217137",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Forlando-united-day-2019-pulse-memorial-events-and-tributes"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-412203571"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:52AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-412203571" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412203571-0">12 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412203571-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/pulse3_1560338531166_7386244_ver1.0_640_360.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412203571-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/pulse3_1560338531166_7386244_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412203571-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="pulse3_1560338531166.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412203571-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Pulse_1471299906092.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial2_1528858677393_5659222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412203571-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="pulse-memorial2_1528858677393.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial4_1528858680996_5659224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412203571-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="pulse-memorial4_1528858680996.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial6_1528858683306_5659225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412203571-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="pulse-memorial6_1528858683306.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial5_1528858683352_5659226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412203571-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="pulse-memorial5_1528858683352.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial7_1528858685847_5659227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412203571-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="pulse-memorial7_1528858685847.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial8_1528858685935_5659228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412203571-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="pulse-memorial8_1528858685935.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial9_1528858688328_5659229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412203571-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="pulse-memorial9_1528858688328.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/Pulse2ndAnniversary9480_1528859239561_5659261_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412203571-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Pulse2ndAnniversary9480_1528859239561.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/Pulse2ndAnniversary9604_1528859264348_5659265_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412203571-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Pulse2ndAnniversary9604_1528859264348.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/PulseTwoYearAnniversary9622_1528859344524_5659276_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412203571-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="PulseTwoYearAnniversary9622_1528859344524.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-412203571-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/pulse3_1560338531166_7386244_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="pulse3_1560338531166.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Pulse_1471299906092.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial2_1528858677393_5659222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="pulse-memorial2_1528858677393.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial4_1528858680996_5659224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="pulse-memorial4_1528858680996.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial6_1528858683306_5659225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="pulse-memorial6_1528858683306.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial5_1528858683352_5659226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="pulse-memorial5_1528858683352.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial7_1528858685847_5659227_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="pulse-memorial7_1528858685847.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial8_1528858685935_5659228_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="pulse-memorial8_1528858685935.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial9_1528858688328_5659229_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="pulse-memorial9_1528858688328.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/Pulse2ndAnniversary9480_1528859239561_5659261_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="People huddle under rainbow flags during a passing rain shower at Pulse nightclub during a ceremony on the 2 year anniversary of the mass shooting. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Red Huber/Staff Photographer)" title="Pulse2ndAnniversary9480_1528859239561.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>People huddle under rainbow flags during a passing rain shower at Pulse nightclub during a ceremony on the 2 year anniversary of the mass shooting. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Red Huber/Staff Photographer)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/Pulse2ndAnniversary9604_1528859264348_5659265_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="The Pulse nightclub marks the solemn 2 year anniversary of one of the worst mass shootings where 49 people were killed and 53 people were injured in downtown Orlando. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Red Huber/Staff Photographer)" title="Pulse2ndAnniversary9604_1528859264348.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The Pulse nightclub marks the solemn 2 year anniversary of one of the worst mass shootings where 49 people were killed and 53 people were injured in downtown Orlando. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Red Huber/Staff Photographer)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/PulseTwoYearAnniversary9622_1528859344524_5659276_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="Ryan Allen, 29, of Cincinnati, Ohio,facing camera, from lovemustwin.org gives free hugs to the public visiting the interim Pulse nightclub memorial. The Pulse nightclub marked the solemn 2 year anniversary of the mass shooting with a ceremony honoring the 49 victims at the interim memorial. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Red Huber/Staff Photographer)" title="PulseTwoYearAnniversary9622_1528859344524.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Ryan Allen, 29, of Cincinnati, Ohio,facing camera, from lovemustwin.org gives free hugs to the public visiting the interim Pulse nightclub memorial. The Pulse nightclub marked the solemn 2 year anniversary of the mass shooting with a ceremony honoring the 49 victims at the interim memorial. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Pulse_1471299906092.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial2_1528858677393_5659222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="pulse-memorial2_1528858677393.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial4_1528858680996_5659224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="pulse-memorial4_1528858680996.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial6_1528858683306_5659225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="pulse-memorial6_1528858683306.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial5_1528858683352_5659226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="pulse-memorial5_1528858683352.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial7_1528858685847_5659227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="pulse-memorial7_1528858685847.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial8_1528858685935_5659228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="pulse-memorial8_1528858685935.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial9_1528858688328_5659229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="pulse-memorial9_1528858688328.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/Pulse2ndAnniversary9480_1528859239561_5659261_ver1.0_160_90.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="People huddle under rainbow flags during a passing rain shower at Pulse nightclub during a ceremony on the 2 year anniversary of the mass shooting. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Red Huber/Staff Photographer)" title="Pulse2ndAnniversary9480_1528859239561.JPG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/Pulse2ndAnniversary9604_1528859264348_5659265_ver1.0_160_90.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The Pulse nightclub marks the solemn 2 year anniversary of one of the worst mass shootings where 49 people were killed and 53 people were injured in downtown Orlando. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Red Huber/Staff Photographer)" title="Pulse2ndAnniversary9604_1528859264348.JPG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/PulseTwoYearAnniversary9622_1528859344524_5659276_ver1.0_160_90.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Ryan Allen, 29, of Cincinnati, Ohio,facing camera, from lovemustwin.org gives free hugs to the public visiting the interim Pulse nightclub memorial. The Pulse nightclub marked the solemn 2 year anniversary of the mass shooting with a ceremony honoring the 49 victims at the interim memorial. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - Wednesday marks three years since the Pulse nightclub shooting, a tragedy that claimed the lives of 49 people and injured more than 50 others. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Wednesday marks three years since the Pulse nightclub shooting, a tragedy that claimed the lives of 49 people and injured more than 50 others. </p> <p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/orlando-unites-on-third-anniversary-of-pulse-nightclub-shooting"><strong>RELATED: Orlando unites on third anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting</strong></a></p> <p>While we'll never get the innocent souls back that were lost that night in 2016, survivors, first responders, and the family and families of the victims will be gathering throughout the day to remember each one of them. </p> <ul> <li><strong>Remembrance ceremony: </strong>The third annual remembrance ceremony honoring the 49 victims will be held at Pulse nightclub from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday night</li> <li><strong>Tolling of the bells: </strong>Beginning at noon Wednesday, 49 bells will toll from the First Methodist Church of Orlando in downtown Orlando. There are more than 500 churches across the world that will be taking part in the observance.</li> <li> <p><strong>Tribute at Exploria Stadium:</strong> The newly re-named stadium (formerly Orlando City stadium) will open their doors to allow the community to come in and reflect on the victims. 