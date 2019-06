- Wednesday marks three years since the Pulse nightclub shooting, a tragedy that claimed the lives of 49 people and injured more than 50 others.

While we'll never get the innocent souls back that were lost that night in 2016, survivors, first responders, and the family and families of the victims will be gathering throughout the day to remember each one of them.

Remembrance ceremony: The third annual remembrance ceremony honoring the 49 victims will be held at Pulse nightclub from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday night

The third annual remembrance ceremony honoring the 49 victims will be held at Pulse nightclub from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday night Tolling of the bells: Beginning at noon Wednesday, 49 bells will toll from the First Methodist Church of Orlando in downtown Orlando. There are more than 500 churches across the world that will be taking part in the observance.

Beginning at noon Wednesday, 49 bells will toll from the First Methodist Church of Orlando in downtown Orlando. There are more than 500 churches across the world that will be taking part in the observance. Tribute at Exploria Stadium: The newly re-named stadium (formerly Orlando City stadium) will open their doors to allow the community to come in and reflect on the victims. There are 49 rainbow seats in section 12 which are dedicated to the Pulse 49.

One lane of South Orange Avenue in front of Pulse will be closed on Wednesday as mourners gather throughout the day.