Orlando roads and airways busy for Labor Day holiday

- If you are traveling this Labor Day, plan ahead because roads and airways will be busy.

Pack some patience if you are moving through Orlando International Airport on Monday. Officials say are expecting a very busy holiday. They say that around 735,000 people will pass through the gates through the weekend.

A lot of people are also on the roads and extra state troopers are on duty to keep an eye out. Troopers say that roads are more crowded than usual, so take your time. They are also urging you to put all distractions away behind the wheel.

Sgt. Steven Gaskins from the Florida Highway patrol says to "No cell phones, reduce all of the other problems that you have going on in the car. Keep your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. Pay attention to what you're doing, make sure everyone is wearing a seat belt, no matter how long or short the trip is. Distracted drivers, aggressive drivers, impaired drivers. That's what we're trying to avoid."

September is also 'Drowsy Driving Awareness Month' and troopers are launching a campaign to educate you on the dangers of driving while sleepy.

