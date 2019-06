- Orlando police are asking for the public's help finding a missing and endangered juvenile.

In a tweet sent out on Friday morning, police say Anastacia Acevado, 14, left her home early in the morning and hasn't been seen since.

Help us recover Anastacia Acevedo, an endangered missing juvenile. She left her home early this morning. If you know where she is, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/L5cADHKVbP — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 7, 2019







If you know where she is, police are asking you to call 911.