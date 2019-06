- The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing adult male with mental disabilities.

Kenneth Martin Jr., 26, was reported missing from his assisted living group home in the area of N. Lake Orlando Pkwy. and N. Orange Blossom Trail in the Rosemont area early Tuesday morning.

Martin reportedly has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old child.

He is 5-feet 2-inches tall, 167 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, and a goatee. Martin was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, sweat pants, and shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.