- Orlando police say they’ve caught a violent man who they say sexually assaulted and held a woman at gunpoint on Orange Blossom Trail two weeks ago.

Rovial Walker, 31, is waking up behind bars.

The Orlando Police Department posted a sketch of the suspect based on the victim’s description and surveillance footage on social media.

Walker is accused of approaching a woman around 5:25 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, on the corner of Orange Blossom Trail and Columbia Street then attacking her and threatening her with a firearm.

The suspect is facing several charges including sexual battery with a deadly weapon, robbery, and kidnapping.

He's set to go before a judge on Wednesday.