- The Orlando Magic replaced several stolen Magic memorabilia items at the Wells’ Built Museum of African-American History and Culture on Thursday.

The team donated nearly a dozen Magic items, including autographed Vince Carter and Grant Hill jerseys and a photo of the 1992 NBA Draft Pick, Shaquille O’Neal.

Magic Community Ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw attended the unveiling ceremony and autographed photos for the new display case.

“This is special for me,” said Anderson, who used to drive by the museum during his tenure in Orlando.

The basketball team’s donation comes three months after burglars shattered the museum’s front door and destroyed the Magic display case, which showcased “Orlando Magic Firsts.” Law enforcement say the burglars stole vintage jerseys and autographed items like Nick Anderson’s jersey and a pair of his shoes.

“To see them items along with some other things gone, it’s touching. This is history. You don’t bother history. You just do not touch history. You leave it alone,” Anderson said. But he said he is glad the team is able to donate new vintage items to make the display bigger than ever.

Several businesses in the community came together to help the museum immediately after the break-in. Green Tree Development paid for the repairs to the door and ADT upgraded the alarm and added security cameras.

The museum’s executive director, Elizabeth Thompson, said she is touched by the community’s support. “It makes us understand that we are a part of the community and that the service that we provide as far as educating and celebrating the African American contribution is valuable and supported,” Thompson said.

The new Magic display case is now on display.