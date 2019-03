- Orlando International Airport is poised to crack the top 10.

Airport officials said Friday that preliminary figures from Airports Council International has Orlando International Airport gunning for the spot as the nation's 10th busiest airport last year.

Orlando International Airport already is Florida's busiest airport with 47.6 million passengers in 2018.

Airport officials say passenger traffic in January increased 5.4 percent.

.@soflinfo athletes and coaches passed through MCO this week on their way to represent Special Olympics USA at the #SpecialOlympics World Games in Abu Dhabi. Honored to send these awesome athletes off and wish them all the best! 🏅 pic.twitter.com/5CDVvs9NH7 — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) March 8, 2019