- Orlando International Airport is kicking off the Fourth of July travel rush.

An estimated 1.5 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport within the next week. Saturday will be the busiest travel day with 162,000 travelers coming in and out of the airport.

Today kicks off another busy #4thofJuly travel period! 1.5 million passengers are expected at MCO over the next 11 days. Here are the top 5 busiest:



1⃣ June 29 - 162,100

2⃣ July 6 - 161,258

3⃣ July 7 - 149,163

4⃣ Today - 148,108

5⃣ June 30 - 146,967



Overall, AAA predicts that 49 million people will travel for Independence Day. That's an increase of 4.1 percent from last year.

With so many people trying to get to their favorite fireworks-watching destination, there are bound to be accidents.

A new study from finder.com used data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine the cities that are the least safe to drive in during the July 4th weekend.

Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Antonio, New York, Jacksonville, and Phoenix are a few that made the list.

In terms of which state was the most dangerous, California came in first with 177 road deaths from 2008 to 2017. Texas was second followed by Florida, Missouri and Pennsylvania.

