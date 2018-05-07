< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Orlando considers ban on plastic and styrofoam products

Posted May 29 2019 01:18PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 01:19PM EDT style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/08/GETTY_aldi_040819_1554744936522_7077677_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>ALDI battles plastic crisis with new commitment</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Plastic bags, straws, and styrofoam food containers could be going away in Orlando.</p> <p>According to <strong><a href="https://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/orange-county/os-ne-orlando-plastics-ban-20190529-hgajyu6o5ndydacg32zngcdnj4-story.html">the Orlando Sentinel</a></strong>, officials in Orlando are taking aim at banning the use of plastic and styrofoam by the city and its contractors. City Hall brought the policy up this week, vowing to stop using the materials at city-owned parks, facilities, venues, and permitted events.</p> <p>This ban would affect the use of plastic bags, straws, styrofoam containers and more. Popular parks and venues like the Amway Center, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, and Camping World Stadium would all be affected. The Orlando Sentinel reported that these places could have to start using alternative, more eco-friendly materials later this year.</p> <p>If the ban is approved, the Orlando Sentinel said that it would be enacted on October 1st. More Local News Stories Dog shot in the face in Lake County finds 'furever' family

Posted May 29 2019 01:55PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 01:59PM EDT

A dog that was shot in the face at a Fruitland Park neighborhood has found a new home.

Chance, a 3-year-old pit bull-Labrador mix, was struck by a bullet in the face last week . Thankfully, he only sustained minimal damage as a result of the gunshot wound. Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. He recovered quickly and was put up for adoption over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the Lake County Animal Shelter announced that Chance has been adopted by two Disney cast members. Florida research grants boost space projects with Israel

Posted May 29 2019 01:38PM EDT

Three Space Florida research grants totaling more than $750,000 were awarded Monday to partnerships between companies in Florida and Israel as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis' economic-development trip to Israel.

A fourth grant, which would push the amount to just over $1 million, awaits final approval, said Space Florida President and CEO Frank DiBello during a meeting at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv.

The awards were announced as Space Florida, the state's aerospace-business arm, and the Israel Space Agency signed a memorandum of understanding intended to increase collaboration in scientific programs. Man in custody after standoff with Volusia deputies

Posted May 29 2019 08:21AM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 01:59PM EDT

Volusia County deputies have a man in custody who had threatened to kill himself during a standoff in DeLand.

Neil Kirkland, 41, is reportedly a convicted felon. Records show he served time for a homicide in 1998.

The standoff happened at West Parkway and U.S. 92. The call reportedly came in just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning of a suicidal man. The sheriff's office said that Kirkland was in his car and had a weapon at a gas station. The sheriff's office said that Kirkland was in his car and had a weapon at a gas station.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a 