- A test fire for NASA's Orion crew capsule is planned for Tuesday.

After launch, the capsule will reach an altitude of about six miles before the abort function is tested. NASA posted video of what will happen on Twitter.

On Tuesday morning, we're testing an abort during ascent of the @NASA_Orion spacecraft. We will put the launch abort system to the test to ensure astronauts could safely get away from their launch vehicle if there were a problem after liftoff: https://t.co/aOttbeJjEi pic.twitter.com/fyxsoOtiUj — NASA (@NASA) July 1, 2019





NASA wants to make sure that astronauts can safely get away from their launch vehicle if there are problems after liftoff.

