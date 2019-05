- "After thoughtful consideration and many discussions with my family, my closest friends and my team, I have decided not to seek re-election."

Aramis Ayala has announced that she would not be seeking a second term as state attorney for Orange and Osceola counties.

In a video posted to her office's Facebook page Tuesday morning, Ayala cited the Florida Supreme Court decision to reassign cases to another state attorney because of her opposition to the death penalty.

"As a state attorney, those views will not impact the administration of law and I will continue to follow the law, but I also realize that it's time for me to move forward and to continue the pursuit of justice in a different capacity," she said.

She said she still looks forward to finishing out her term as state attorney and that she plans to continue to roll out new policies, initiatives and programs.