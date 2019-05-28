In a video posted to her office's Facebook page Tuesday morning, Ayala cited the Florida Supreme Court decision to reassign cases to another state attorney because of her opposition to the death penalty.
"As a state attorney, those views will not impact the administration of law and I will continue to follow the law, but I also realize that it's time for me to move forward and to continue the pursuit of justice in a different capacity," she said.
She said she still looks forward to finishing out her term as state attorney and that she plans to continue to roll out new policies, initiatives and programs.
Posted May 28 2019 09:12AM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 09:39AM EDT
A Sarasota man is asking for the public's help finding the owner of a necklace filled with a mother's ashes that he found in Siesta Key.
Shawn Rauch posted a photo of the necklace, engraved with the word 'Mom,' to Facebook. He tells Fox 35 he is a metal detectorist and was enjoying his hobby when he stumbled upon the necklace in the water on Memorial Day.
Posted May 28 2019 06:22AM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 06:24AM EDT
Orlando police said a man who was shot and left on a sidewalk in the Carver Shores area of Orlando is in critical condition.
The victim was found lying on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of Frazier Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Monday night after a call about a shooting.
Posted May 27 2019 09:33PM EDT
Updated May 27 2019 09:49PM EDT
The Orlando Police Department (OPD) is crediting two of their officers for helping to save the life of a veteran who was traveling through Orlando International Airport on Memorial Day.
Shortly after 10 a.m., Master Sgt. Walter Roberson and Officer Dennis Phenix were on patrol in the Hyatt Atrium at the airport, when they saw a man suddenly collapse. It was determined that the 73-year-old man had a heart attack, according to a spokesman with the police department.
Roberson began performing CPR as Phenix took off to retrieve an automated external defibrillator. Phenix applied two shocks of the defibrillator, before an Orlando International Airport Fire Rescue team arrived and took over medical procedures. The man was successfully revived.