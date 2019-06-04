< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Orange-Osceola chief assistant state attorney enters race to replace departing Aramis Ayala data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/orange-osceola-chief-assistant-state-attorney-enters-race-to-replace-departing-aramis-ayala" data-title="Orange-Osceola chief assistant state attorney enters race to replace departing Aramis Ayala" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/orange-osceola-chief-assistant-state-attorney-enters-race-to-replace-departing-aramis-ayala" addthis:title="Orange-Osceola chief assistant state attorney enters race to replace departing Aramis Ayala"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410737354.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410737354");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410737354-410737687"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/barra%20for%20web_1559663483333.png_7350860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/barra%20for%20web_1559663483333.png_7350860_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/barra%20for%20web_1559663483333.png_7350860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/barra%20for%20web_1559663483333.png_7350860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/barra%20for%20web_1559663483333.png_7350860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410737354-410737687" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/barra%20for%20web_1559663483333.png_7350860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/barra%20for%20web_1559663483333.png_7350860_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/barra%20for%20web_1559663483333.png_7350860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/barra%20for%20web_1559663483333.png_7350860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/barra%20for%20web_1559663483333.png_7350860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg By Sydney Cameron, FOX 35
Posted Jun 04 2019 11:50AM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 11:51AM EDT (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Chief Assistant State Attorney for the 9th Judicial Circuit Court announced Tuesday that she is running for state attorney for the 9th Judicial Circuit Court, which includes Orange and Osceola counties.</p> <p>“I’m viewing this as the biggest trial of my life,” Deborah Barra said. “I am ready. I am qualified. I am prepared.”</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Deborah Barra says she is pro-law and the death penalty is the harshest penalty and “There are ppl out there who fit that harshest penalty... It will be used sparingly but it will be used.” <a href="https://t.co/SVsA2TQB3B">pic.twitter.com/SVsA2TQB3B</a></p> — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) <a href="https://twitter.com/SydneyFox35/status/1135911811109142528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 4, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><br /> </p> <p> </p> <p>Right now, Deborah Barra works under current State Attorney Aramis Ayala. Ayala recently announced she is not seeking re-election. Ayala said her decision not to seek the death penalty in any case in the 9th Judicial Circuit and the backlash that followed played a role in her decision.</p> <p>Barra said while she has Ayala’s support she is pro-law and right now that includes the death penalty which is legal in the state of Florida.</p> <p>“The death penalty, being the harshest penalty, there are people out there who fit that harshest penalty category and it will be used in that manner. It will be used sparingly but it will be used,” Barra said.</p> <p>Barra said during her 16 years as a prosecutor she has worked in leadership and management roles under three different state attorneys. She also said she has completed more than 100 trials and convicted 43 child molesters and rapists. She has also prosecuted several high-profile cases including Darryl Patterson, the Windemere rapist, and Aaron George, a human trafficker.</p> <p>She also completed a six-month review of the Pulse Nightclub mass shooting. The results of her review led to all officers being cleared of any wrongdoing and the conclusion that no civilians were struck by bullets fired by police officers.</p> <p>Barra said if she is elected she is committed to transparency and making sure the community understands the outcomes of cases.</p> <p>“I think it’s a natural inclination for people to think oh my god that’s terrible, why is that person just getting probation but what’s incredibly important is the why because behind the scenes there is a lot that goes on.”</p> <p>Right now Barra is expected to face two opponents in the 2020 General Election, Ryan Williams and Kevin Morenski, both of whom have also filed the paperwork to run for the office.</p> <p>State Attorney Ayala released the following statement in support of Barra:</p> <p>“Deborah Barra has proven to be a skillful, ethical prosecutor and an effective leader, exactly what is required to be a competent state attorney. Deb has experience in virtually every aspect of the office, from daily business operations to successfully prosecuting some of the most difficult and high-profile cases that have impacted our community. More Local News Stories

Garbage truck catches fire on the Florida Turnpike

A garbage truck caught fire while on the Florida Turnpike on Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the driver was going northbound on the Turnpike when the truck stopped running. He pulled over and got out of the vehicle with his passenger when he noticed the fire.

The fire has since been put out and no one was injured.

Florida man, 7-year-old son shot dead in Miami

Authorities in Florida say a man and his 7-year-old son were shot dead and found inside a pickup truck in a Miami suburb.

Miami Gardens Police Department said Monday in a statement that they are investigating the murder of 31-year-old Lavel Mucherson and his son Hezekiah.

Detectives told local news outlets they believe it was a "targeted" attack.

Police seek tips on Winter Haven shoplifting trio

Police in Winter Haven are hoping you can help them identify three shoplifters caught on video stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a department store last month.

Footage released Tuesday shows the trio walk into the Macy's in City Centre Plaza back on May 23. Police say they grabbed $1,200 worth of shoes, clothes, and other merchandise in just four minutes, then raced out the door.

Police say there's no information about a getaway vehicle. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Garbage truck catches fire on the Florida Turnpike</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 11:46AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A garbage truck caught fire while on the Florida Turnpike on Tuesday.</p><p>The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the driver was going northbound on the Turnpike when the truck stopped running. He pulled over and got out of the vehicle with his passenger when he noticed the fire.</p><p>The fire has since been put out and no one was injured.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-man-7-year-old-son-shot-dead-in-miami" title="Florida man, 7-year-old son shot dead in Miami" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man, 7-year-old son shot dead in Miami</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 11:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 11:08AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities in Florida say a man and his 7-year-old son were shot dead and found inside a pickup truck in a Miami suburb.</p><p>Miami Gardens Police Department said Monday in a statement that they are investigating the murder of 31-year-old Lavel Mucherson and his son Hezekiah.</p><p>Detectives told local news outlets they believe it was a "targeted" attack.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-seek-tips-on-winter-haven-shoplifting-trio" title="Police seek tips on Winter Haven shoplifting trio" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Surveillance__Winter_Haven_shoplifting_s_0_7350733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Surveillance__Winter_Haven_shoplifting_s_0_7350733_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Surveillance__Winter_Haven_shoplifting_s_0_7350733_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Surveillance__Winter_Haven_shoplifting_s_0_7350733_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Surveillance__Winter_Haven_shoplifting_s_0_7350733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police in Winter Haven are hoping you can help them identify three shoplifters caught on video stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a department store last month." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police seek tips on Winter Haven shoplifting trio</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Winter Haven are hoping you can help them identify three shoplifters caught on video stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a department store last month.</p><p>Footage released Tuesday shows the trio walk into the Macy’s in City Centre Plaza back on May 23. Most Recent

Orange-Osceola chief assistant state attorney enters race to replace departing Aramis Ayala

Garbage truck catches fire on the Florida Turnpike

Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers

Indiana father says teacher gave autistic son, 11, award for 'most annoying male': report

Florida man, 7-year-old son shot dead in Miami data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/barra%20for%20web_1559663483333.png_7350860_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/barra%20for%20web_1559663483333.png_7350860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/barra%20for%20web_1559663483333.png_7350860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/barra%20for%20web_1559663483333.png_7350860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Orange-Osceola chief assistant state attorney enters race to replace departing Aramis Ayala</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/garbage-truck-catches-fire-on-the-florida-turnpike" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/garbage%20truck%20fire_1559663134963.png_7350791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/garbage%20truck%20fire_1559663134963.png_7350791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/garbage%20truck%20fire_1559663134963.png_7350791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/garbage%20truck%20fire_1559663134963.png_7350791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/garbage%20truck%20fire_1559663134963.png_7350791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Garbage truck catches fire on the Florida Turnpike</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/walmart-extends-debt-free-college-benefits-to-high-schoolers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/indiana-father-says-teacher-gave-autistic-son-11-award-for-most-annoying-male-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Indiana father says teacher gave autistic son, 11, award for ‘most annoying male': report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-man-7-year-old-son-shot-dead-in-miami" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida man, 7-year-old son shot dead in Miami</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 