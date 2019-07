- Orange County is putting a focus on school safety, as they are hosting two days of training regarding what to do if there is an emergency on campus.

In the wake of the Parkland school shooting, Central Florida schools are trying to be as prepared as possible for dangerous situations. Training organizers say that they are instructing school staff, community partners, and others on what to do if an emergency happens on campus.

Two back-to-back days of training began on Wednesday. Law enforcement and first responders from across the area are also helping out. Wednesday's training is focused on emergency response and Thursday's training is focused on reunification. Drills will be ongoing during these two days.