Orange County School Board approves teacher pay raise Orange County School Board approves teacher pay raise 26 2019 04:21PM By Valerie Boey
Posted Jun 26 2019 04:23PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 26 2019 04:21PM EDT src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/Teachers_say_raise_is_too_small_0_7446796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/Teachers_say_raise_is_too_small_0_7446796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/Teachers_say_raise_is_too_small_0_7446796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/Teachers_say_raise_is_too_small_0_7446796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/Teachers_say_raise_is_too_small_0_7446796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414879796-414880937" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/Teachers_say_raise_is_too_small_0_7446796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/Teachers_say_raise_is_too_small_0_7446796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/Teachers_say_raise_is_too_small_0_7446796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/Teachers_say_raise_is_too_small_0_7446796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/Teachers_say_raise_is_too_small_0_7446796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Orange County School teachers are a step closer to a raise but teachers say increasing insurance costs in the agreement will make it difficult to live on.</p><p>Teachers in red are ready to fight for a higher raise. They stepped in front of Orange County School Board members on Tuesday night.</p><p>" While I don't expect to get rich, I expect a respectable raise," one teacher said. Another teacher said that "I am hesitant to continue in education because I have to take into consideration of raising my family."</p><p>Teachers do not support a 4 percent pay raise, especially because of an increase in insurance premiums. Some teachers do not consider it a raise, claiming that there are hidden fees.</p><p>Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says, the cost of insurance continues to rise from $8,400 per teacher to $9,200 per teacher for insurance. "The biggest number different from last year is $17 million that had to be paid on insurance programs," she said.</p><p>Coach Mark Nolan says that "I'm gonna ask you not to vote for this.The bargaining that's occurring does not represent the wishes of the people."</p><p>Some questioned whether there are funds available for bigger raises. Board member Karen Castor Dental wanted more time to look into other option. "Reject this agreement and send it back to bargaining," he said.</p><p>The board approved the vote nonetheless, concerned they could be accused of unfair labor practices by postponing it. Chairwoman Teresa Jacobs says that they'll look for more money and more answers if teachers reject the agreement. "We really need more money. so if it comes back to us we'll look again," she said.</p><p>She also said that teachers need to convince state lawmakers that they need more funding. On average, a teacher earns around $46,000 a year. A new raise would be around $1,900 more. More Local News Stories

Second Florida city pays hackers, as third city faces breach

By MIKE SCHNEIDER and CURT ANDERSON
Posted Jun 26 2019 04:34PM EDT A second small Florida city has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to hackers who took over most of its computer operations, just as a third Florida city reports it had its data breached.

The city manager of Lake City says it paid about $460,000 in bitcoin Tuesday to recover data and computer operations. Lake City is about 60 miles west of Jacksonville.

In a separate case, the Village of Key Biscayne, near Miami, reported a data breach earlier this week. Election, assault weapon proposals ready for court

Posted Jun 26 2019 03:39PM EDT

Proposed constitutional amendments that would revamp Florida's primary elections and ban "assault" weapons took a key step Wednesday as supporters have submitted enough petition signatures to trigger reviews by the state Supreme Court.

Both proposals have cleared a 76,632-signature threshold that makes them eligible to go to the Supreme Court. The Florida Division of Elections on Wednesday listed them as being ready for court review, joining four other ballot proposals that already had cleared the threshold.

The proposals, however, have a long way to go before they could reach the November 2020 ballot. The Supreme Court serves as a gatekeeper to make sure ballot wording meets legal standards. If the Supreme Court signs off, supporters of each measure ultimately would have to submit 766,200 valid signatures. 2 more deputies fired after shooting at Parkland high school

By CURT ANDERSON, Associated Press
Posted Jun 26 2019 03:03PM EDT

Two additional deputies have been fired as a result of an internal affairs investigation into the agency's response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people, the Broward County sheriff said Wednesday.

At a brief news conference, Sheriff Gregory Tony said deputies Edward Eason and Josh Stambaugh were fired Tuesday for their inaction following the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting. "In essence, it was neglect of duty. We lost 17 people," Tony said. 