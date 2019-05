- Firefighters spent Monday morning battling an apartment fire in Orange County.

Orange County Fire units began battling the flames around 5:20 a.m. at the Tymberskan Apartments.Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office also responded to keep the area clear.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said that their search of the apartments was clear and that there were no injuries.

The apartment complex has six condos and officials said that four of them are a complete loss. Only one of the condos was occupied, leaving two residents that have lived there for 30 years without a home. The Red Cross has been contacted.

Overnight: Fire at Tymberskan Apts - 6 Apts involved - only one occupied. Initial 911 at 5:19am, more than 30 firefighters on scene (13 units). Early info suggested possible victim in occupied unit. Search was clear. Red Cross for two adult homeowners. No injuries. SFM notified. pic.twitter.com/sNIULMq6RA — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 27, 2019





The State Fire Marshall will investigate the fire to discover the cause.