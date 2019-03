- Julio Soto, a fifth grade teacher at Castle Creek Elementary school, is being held in the Orange County jail with no bond.

Soto was arrested on one count of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation of a child. He has since been placed on administrative leave by the school.

Parents, like John Lovelady, have spoken out about the incident saying that "We should all be able to trust teachers."

The State Attorney's office has requested that Soto not have contact with his two children, an 11 year old girl and a 16 year old boy.

Detectives are continuing to investigate whether there may have been more victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 407-836-4357.