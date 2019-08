- An Orange County deputy was injured Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle, the sheriff's office says.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near Conroy-Windermere Road and Apopka-Vineland Road in Windermere.

Sheriff John Mina told the media that the deputy was clearing debris from the roadway when he was hit. The deputy suffered a broken arm, leg, and head injury and will undergo surgery.

"Deputy's injuries are serious, but he is expected to recover," the sheriff's office tweeted.

The sheriff's office says the driver involved stayed on the scene.