- Orange County deputies are searching for a man they say is "armed and dangerous" after they say he robbed a woman and then started shooting at her.

Deangelo McCoy, 18, remains on the run as the manhunt continues.

At 7:27 pm, SWAT made entry into the apartment but the suspect, Deangelo McCoy, 18, was no longer in the apartment. OCSO is seeking MCoy on a warrant for attempted murder and armed robbery. Anyone with info is asked to call 911 or @CrimelineFL 800-423-TIPS (8477) pic.twitter.com/f2LPhDpKQH — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 14, 2019







Investigators say on Wednesday afternoon, he robbed a woman on South Ivey Lane and shot a gun at her. Deputies say the victim knew McCoy. She was injured.

Investigators traced McCoy's location to the Orlando on the Lakes Apartments after getting tips that he had possibly barricaded himself inside a unit. The SWAT team had the area surrounded for hours and when they finally entered, it turned out that he wasn't there.

McCoy is wanted on several charges including attempted murder and robbery. You can call Crimeline anonymously to report any information on his whereabouts at 1-800-423-TIPS.