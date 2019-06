- Some armed home invasion suspected ended up in handcuffs early Thursday morning after being chased down by Orange County deputies.

According to authorities, the suspects broke into a unit at The Village of Alafaya Apartments. The suspects reportedly forced their way in, pulled out a gun and demanded items from the victims.

Deputies were able to locate the suspects' vehicle and followed them into Seminole County where they were arrested.

The stolen items were recovered. No one was injured.