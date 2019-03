- Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead in Orange County.

It happened on SUnday at 8:30 a.m. on Ludlow Lane in Orlando.

Deputies responded to an aggravated battery call and found Jamarr Howard, 33, with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say Howard was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say the shooting does not appear to be a random act, but say there is no immediate concern for the public's safety.