- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects they believe committed multiple crimes across three counties.

Deputies say the suspects are seen on security cameras wearing 'ghost face' masks during their crime spree. They are wanted for carjacking and armed bank robbery.

GHOST MASK ARMED ROBBERS: Reward of up to $1,000 for information about two men suspected in a carjacking and two bank robberies. Both suspects armed with handguns and wore "Ghost Masks" during bank robberies. Contact @CrimelineFL at 1-800-423-TIPS with information. pic.twitter.com/uilbmmAy2G — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 27, 2019

The crime spree started when the suspects carjacked a woman at a 7-Eleven on Forest City Road in Orange County on Wednesday. Deputies say they then used the car as a getaway vehicle after robbing a PNC Bank in Osceola County. The next day, deputies say the suspects robbed the BB&T Bank in Altamonte Springs in Seminole County.

RELATED: Sarasota sheriff warns parents about more apps following arrest of 23 suspected child predators

"So one of them is wearing, I guess what is called a 'ghost mask' and the other one is wearing a gray shirt over his face."

Deputies are asking anyone with information about these suspects to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.