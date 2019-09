- An Orange County Correctional officer was arrested after crashing a vehicle while under the influence.

Orange County Corrections confirmed to Fox 35 on Sunday that one of their correctional officers, 23-year-old Jazeel Alexander King, was arrested by Ocoee Police and charged with DUI.

They said that the arrest was made after the officer was involved in a crash at 2:39 a.m. on Sunday. His blood alcohol-level was at .175. He was booked into the Orange County jail.

King has reportedly been employed with the Orange County Corrections Department since January 2018.

