- Scott Nelson, a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park nanny in 2017, is on trial.

Jury selection in the case wrapped up late on Friday. Opening statements are expected on Monday.

Nelson is accused of killing 56-year-old Jennifer Fulford, a Winter Park nanny who went missing in September 2017. Investigators say Nelson broke into a Winter Park mansion, kidnapped Fulford, and drove her to a bank to withdraw money. Her body was later discovered in a wooded area. Detectives said she died from stab wounds and asphyxia.

Nelson could face the death penalty if convicted.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.