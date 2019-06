Orange County is putting up new homes for those in need.

A groundbreaking for phase two of the "Emerald Villas," was held on Wednesday in Pine Hills. The 96-unit housing development is for low-income senior citizens. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he hopes to do more for the area.

"This is something positive happening here in this area, so we really look forward to doing many more projects, not only here in Pine Hills, but throughout Orange County itself," said Demings, "and so, in the coming months, standby, we are going to use our creativity to make certain we are addressing the housing needs in our community."