- Authorities are searching for a suspect in an armed sexual battery.

Orlando police detectives say a man attacked a woman around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, as she walked along the northbound side of S. Orange Blossom Trail at Columbia Street. The victim said she was threatened with a firearm during the incident.

The Orlando Police Department on Friday released an image from a surveillance camera and a sketch. The suspect, a black man in his late 30s or early 40s, was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and yellow shorts visible from underneath the jeans. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pound. He has a dark complexion and was wearing a goatee at the time of the alleged attack.

Anyone having any information as to the possible identity of this suspect is encouraged to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477), or the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.