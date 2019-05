- Volusia County deputies are investigating a man who was shot in the leg as he drove on Interstate 4. Deputies blocked lanes of I-4, near exit 108 in DeBary. They say it happened around 1:30 Saturday morning.

They say a westbound driver on the interstate approached another westbound car that he thought was driving too fast. The victim told deputies he started following that car.

Deputies say as the man was following the car, it pulled alongside him and the person inside fired several shots out the window. One of those rounds hitting the man in the leg, breaking his femur.

Paramedics took the victim to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford, where they say was conscious and alert, and in stable condition.

Deputies haven't released the victim's name or given a description of any possible suspects. They say this is still an active investigation.