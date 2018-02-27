On-ramp from Michigan St onto I-4 closing for 1 year

- The on-ramp leading from Michigan Street onto Interstate 4 is closing for one year as soon, as the Florida Department of Transportation works to enhance the roadway, as part of the I-4 Ultimate project. The closure begins at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The long-term ramp closure is necessary to provide a safe work zone so construction crews can safely construct new bridge and ramp structures at the I-4 and Michigan Street interchange.

A detour map is available to view or download online at: fdot.tips/michiganramp. The detour for this closure is to enter eastbound I-4 from Kaley Avenue via Orange Blossom Trail (U.S. 441-17/92).

Please visit fdot.tips/kaley to see how the I-4 interchanges at Kaley Avenue and Michigan Street will be configured upon project completion.

