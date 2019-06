- Drivers parking on the shoulders of roads at the Orlando International Airport has airport officials concerned about safety.

Senior Director of Airport Operations Tom Draper says it happens daily and is becoming a big problem. In most cases, drivers are pulling over to wait for their passengers to arrive, rather than going to designated cell parking lots.

“It’s all about safety, the side of the road is no place to park out here with as much activity is going on and you’re trying to look for signs and you’re looking at planes and everything,” said Draper.

Ray Ramos makes frequent trips to the airport to pick-up visitors, he’s sees this problem regularly.

“Especially, either early in the morning or late afternoon, they’re just all over,” said Ramos.

Airport officials say most people just get a warning but a ticket isn’t out of the question.

“If somebody’s gonna be blatant about it, and they’re just gonna sit there not gonna listen to us, unfortunately, we’re going to have to use that as a tool,” said Draper.

The airport, encouraging drivers to park in one of two cell phone lots which offer restrooms and free wifi. Ramos says the parking lots are convenient but hard to find.

“You don’t see a sign to park, especially if you’re coming in on Semoran, you see it afterwards and it’s too late,” said Ramos.

Ramos recommends OIA improve the signage to make it easier for everyone.

“Just think of you’re not from here, you come in, without GPS and then look at it, see how easy it is to try to come in,” said Ramos.