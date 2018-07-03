Officials say to take extra caution when setting off fireworks this year

- Be sure to take extra caution when setting off fireworks this year. Fireworks cause an average of 20,000 reported fires annually, with more reported on Independence Day than any other day. They can also cause some serious injuries.

Nearly 13,000 injuries come from sparklers specifically. The Product Safety Commission wants you to know that little sparklers can leave a big scar. In fact, a sparkler burns at 2,000 degrees and account for the highest rate of injuries. Older children should be closely monitored and younger children should not be allowed to play with fireworks at all.

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to take in a show. If you are interested in doing so, Red, Hot, and Boom gets underway at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Cranes Roost Park. There will be family fun, artists, and of course fireworks. The light show kicks off at 9:30 p.m.