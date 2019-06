- A fatal crash in Ocoee involving a pedestrian and an Orange County Sheriff's Office vehicle is under investigation.

According to the Ocoee Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of West Colonial Drive and Blackwood Avenue around 9:00 p.m. Monday night.

Police say an Orange County Sheriff's deputy in a marked vehicle struck a pedestrian.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators had not said what led up to the crash. The names of the victim and the deputy involved have not been released.

The crash is currently being investigated by the City of Ocoee Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.