<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story416343576" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416343576" data-article-version="1.0">OBT hit-and-run victim's family speaks out</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/obt-hit-and-run-victims-family-speaks-out">Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 07:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-416343576"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 07:21PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 07:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/OBT-hit-and-run_1562284317003_7477436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/OBT-hit-and-run_1562284317003_7477436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/OBT-hit-and-run_1562284317003_7477436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/OBT-hit-and-run_1562284317003_7477436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/OBT-hit-and-run_1562284317003_7477436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416343576-416351802" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/OBT-hit-and-run_1562284317003_7477436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/OBT-hit-and-run_1562284317003_7477436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/OBT-hit-and-run_1562284317003_7477436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/OBT-hit-and-run_1562284317003_7477436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/OBT-hit-and-run_1562284317003_7477436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg <strong class='dateline'>ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Two people are dead and five others hospitalized, after good Samaritans attempted to assist a pedestrian struck on Orange Blossom Trail and are hit themselves. It happened near 41st. Street in Holden Heights at about 3 a.m. Thursday.</p><p>"I just heard a loud bang at around 2:30 this morning, I come out to see what was going on, then I heard another bang and another bang," said Mark Sisco, who lives near the crash scene.</p><p>What Mark was hearing was tragedy unfolding, the morning of the Fourth of July. First, a 39-year-old man was hit and killed by an SUV. The driver of that SUV, 22-year-old Lazeya Rivera was arrested and charged with non-premeditated murder, DUI manslaughter and driving on a suspended license.</p><p>But the story doesn't end there.</p><p>"The pedestrian was knocked into the outside lane, good Samaritans attempted to come over and assist that pedestrian, there were three pedestrians that were assisting the one that was struck in the initial crash," said Lt. Kim Montes, with the Florida Highway Patrol.</p><p>That's when authorities say a black Lexus traveling at high speed mowed the three down, killing 32-year-old Damion Bradford and critically injuring another good Samaritan. The car left the scene, and the search continues for its driver.</p><p>"I hope they catch whoever did it, because they left him out there for dead, they didn't even check to see if he was okay and he didn't deserve that," said Sharlonda Ball, Bradford's aunt. "Damion was an outgoing person. He died trying to help somebody, doing what he do all the time, and it's just a tragic situation."</p><p>It may have been prevented, according to investigators. FHP released dashboard camera video of a deputy attempting to stop a black 2017 Lexus, with Florida license plate LLT-C87, believed to be the one involved in the hit and run moments later.</p><p>You can see the car making a U-turn and speeding off. Now, a family is asking the driver to take responsibility.</p><p>"Please turn yourself in, because you hurt a family, big time," said Ball.</p><p>FHP is asking for the public's help in tracking down the driver of the black Lexus, it's expected to have damage to the front. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402445" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/beaches-see-large-crowds-for-fourth-of-july" title="Beaches see large crowds for Fourth of July" data-articleId="416342893" > <h4>Beaches see large crowds for Fourth of July</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 06:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 07:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Crowds have been flocking to Brevard County beaches all day long to celebrate the Fourth of July in the sea and sun.</p><p>Brevard Ocean Rescue reports there have been no rescues, three heat related emergencies, one other medical emergency, three cases of vessels getting too close to swimmers, three cases of missing kids that needed to be reunited with their parents. </p><p>As beach goers kicked back, lifeguards were on high alert and once a lifeguard always a lifeguard.</p> </div> <h4>More questions than answers in woman's death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Trezza, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 06:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 07:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The husband of a woman who died after a mysterious bicycle accident is speaking out about her death and trying to find answers.</p><p>Deputies https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/More_questions_than_answers_in_death_0_7477554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/More_questions_than_answers_in_death_0_7477554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6:30 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>More questions than answers in woman's death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Trezza, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 06:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 07:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The husband of a woman who died after a mysterious bicycle accident is speaking out about her death and trying to find answers.</p><p>Deputies say on June 21, Emma Ramirez went out for that ride, then showed up at the Westgate Lakes Resort and asked a security guard to use the restroom. When she didn't come out, security went in to check on her. They found blood on the bathroom wall and called 911.</p><p>At the hospital, doctors say she had a mysterious brain injury. She fell into a coma and never woke up. She died Tuesday.</p> </div> FWC says, "Yep, but do it humanely" FWC says, "Yep, but do it humanely"</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 06:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 07:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Stop 'em. Kill 'em. Get em' outta here. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is telling homeowners they can shoot iguanas and indeed they should.</p><p>But why are they so bad for our state? Disease. Destruction. Dung.</p><p>They are mostly in South Florida, but they are occasionally spotted in Central Florida. Officials say all over the state, they're growing in numbers, because of the heat.</p> </div> 