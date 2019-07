- Two people are dead and five others hospitalized, after good Samaritans attempted to assist a pedestrian struck on Orange Blossom Trail and are hit themselves. It happened near 41st. Street in Holden Heights at about 3 a.m. Thursday.

"I just heard a loud bang at around 2:30 this morning, I come out to see what was going on, then I heard another bang and another bang," said Mark Sisco, who lives near the crash scene.

What Mark was hearing was tragedy unfolding, the morning of the Fourth of July. First, a 39-year-old man was hit and killed by an SUV. The driver of that SUV, 22-year-old Lazeya Rivera was arrested and charged with non-premeditated murder, DUI manslaughter and driving on a suspended license.

But the story doesn't end there.

"The pedestrian was knocked into the outside lane, good Samaritans attempted to come over and assist that pedestrian, there were three pedestrians that were assisting the one that was struck in the initial crash," said Lt. Kim Montes, with the Florida Highway Patrol.

That's when authorities say a black Lexus traveling at high speed mowed the three down, killing 32-year-old Damion Bradford and critically injuring another good Samaritan. The car left the scene, and the search continues for its driver.

"I hope they catch whoever did it, because they left him out there for dead, they didn't even check to see if he was okay and he didn't deserve that," said Sharlonda Ball, Bradford's aunt. "Damion was an outgoing person. He died trying to help somebody, doing what he do all the time, and it's just a tragic situation."

It may have been prevented, according to investigators. FHP released dashboard camera video of a deputy attempting to stop a black 2017 Lexus, with Florida license plate LLT-C87, believed to be the one involved in the hit and run moments later.

You can see the car making a U-turn and speeding off. Now, a family is asking the driver to take responsibility.

"Please turn yourself in, because you hurt a family, big time," said Ball.

FHP is asking for the public's help in tracking down the driver of the black Lexus, it's expected to have damage to the front. Call authorities if you see it at 407-737-2213.