Drone footage captures school of stingrays swimming off coast of Australia"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/beautiful-drone-footage-captures-school-of-stingrays-swimming-off-coast-of-australia">Beautiful! Drone footage captures school of stingrays swimming off coast of Australia</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/facebook-instant/arrest-made-in-connection-to-murder-of-missing-wva-girl-sheriffs-office-says"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Andy%20Jackson%20-%20MUG_1558056397039.png_7278699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Arrest made in connection to murder of missing W.Va. girl, sheriff's office says"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/facebook-instant/arrest-made-in-connection-to-murder-of-missing-wva-girl-sheriffs-office-says">Arrest made in connection to murder of missing W.Va. girl, sheriff's office says</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/restaurants-theme-parks-military-and-veteran-discounts-offered-during-month-of-may"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/military_1558055306245_7278928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Restaurants, theme parks: Military and veteran discounts offered during month of May"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/restaurants-theme-parks-military-and-veteran-discounts-offered-during-month-of-may">Restaurants, theme parks: Military and veteran discounts offered during month of May</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/facebook-instant/report-sources-identify-florida-s-washington-county-as-1-of-2-in-russian-hack"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/P-FLORIDA%20ELECTION%20HACKING%2010_WTVTe503_146.mxf.00_01_21_13.Still003_1558056160166.jpg_7278698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Report: Sources identify Florida's Washington County as 1 of 2 in Russian hack"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/facebook-instant/report-sources-identify-florida-s-washington-county-as-1-of-2-in-russian-hack">Report: Sources identify Florida's Washington County as 1 of 2 in Russian hack</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/beautiful-drone-footage-captures-school-of-stingrays-swimming-off-coast-of-australia">Beautiful! Drone footage captures school of stingrays swimming off coast of Australia</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/facebook-instant/arrest-made-in-connection-to-murder-of-missing-wva-girl-sheriffs-office-says">Arrest made in connection to murder of missing W.Va. girl, sheriff's office says</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/restaurants-theme-parks-military-and-veteran-discounts-offered-during-month-of-may">Restaurants, theme parks: Military and veteran discounts offered during month of May</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/facebook-instant/report-sources-identify-florida-s-washington-county-as-1-of-2-in-russian-hack">Report: Sources identify Florida's Washington County as 1 of 2 in Russian hack</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/exclusive-brittany-bowens-mother-of-maleah-davis-sits-down-with-fox-26-to-tell-her-side">ONLY ON FOX 26: Brittany Bowens, Maleah Davis' mother, sits down with FOX 26 to tell her side</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/walgreens-announces-commitment-to-hire-5000-veterans-over-5-years">Walgreens announces commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over 5 years</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/hour-by-hour-forecast">Hour by Hour Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/allergy-tracker">Allergy Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/attractions-forecast">Attractions Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/beach-forecast">Beach Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/bus-stop-forecast">Bus Stop Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/uv-index">UV Index</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/weather-babies">Weather Babies</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-entertainment" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment" data-dropdown="drop-nav-entertainment" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Entertainment</a> <ul id="drop-nav-entertainment" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions">Attractions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/tmz">TMZ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/shows">FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club">Orlando City Soccer Club</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mls">MLS</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-magic">Orlando Magic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.nba.com/magic/tickets">Orlando Magic Tickets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/nfl">NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mlb">MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/college-sports">College Sports</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-community" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community" data-dropdown="drop-nav-community" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Community</a> <ul id="drop-nav-community" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/student-of-the-week">Student of the Week</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/i4-ultimate">I-4 Construction Project</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-matters/downtown-development-board">Orlando Matters</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Work for Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407069972" data-article-version="1.0">Nursing homes make budget plea to Governor DeSantis</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 04:54PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA)</strong> - The state’s largest nursing-home association sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis asking him to spare from a veto millions of dollars in Medicaid funding for long-term care facilities.</p> <p>Included in the proposed fiscal 2019-2020 budget is $15.5 million to enhance Medicaid payments to nursing homes. Lawmakers directed that the money be used to increase the “quality payment” component in a formula that is used to determine nursing-home payments.</p> <p>“The additional funding will be used to reward and incentivize nursing centers to continue providing the highest level of care to Florida’s frail elders,” Florida Health Care Association Executive Director Emmett Reed wrote Tuesday in a letter to DeSantis. “These additional dollars will give providers much-needed resources to invest in additional staff and new programs to improve resident health outcomes and enhance their quality of life.”</p> <p>In the past, Florida paid nursing homes based on how much it cost the facilities to care for patients. Nursing homes submitted cost reports to the state which, in turn, used the information to determine reimbursement rates. The state would subsequently audit the cost reports to ensure no foul play. The Legislature in 2017 scrapped that system and now uses a formula based on a variety of components including an incentive for quality.</p> <p>DeSantis has not formally received the proposed $91.1 billion budget, which lawmakers passed May 4. But following the end of the legislative session, DeSantis told reporters he looked forward to vetoing some spending included in the budget. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/therapy%20dogs%20parkland%20for%20web_1558093917665.png_7281412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/therapy%20dogs%20parkland%20for%20web_1558093917665.png_7281412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/therapy%20dogs%20parkland%20for%20web_1558093917665.png_7281412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/therapy%20dogs%20parkland%20for%20web_1558093917665.png_7281412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/therapy%20dogs%20parkland%20for%20web_1558093917665.png_7281412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: TWITTER / @AERIEYEARBOOK" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Therapy dogs that helped Parkland shooting survivors get their own school yearbook page</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 08:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 08:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Therapy dogs that helped comfort the survivors of the Parkland school shooting are being honored with their very own yearbook page.</p><p> </p><p>We’ve included these cuties in the yearbook 🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/CZScvAhjCN — Aerie Yearbook (@AerieYearbook) May 3, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/plane-lands-on-i-4-after-pilot-says-he-ran-out-of-fuel" title="Plane lands on I-4 after pilot says he ran out of fuel" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/plane%20on%20i4_1558085436467.png_7280278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/plane%20on%20i4_1558085436467.png_7280278_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/plane%20on%20i4_1558085436467.png_7280278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/plane%20on%20i4_1558085436467.png_7280278_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/plane%20on%20i4_1558085436467.png_7280278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Plane lands on I-4 after pilot says he ran out of fuel</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 05:37AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 08:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Maitland police said it is now up to the owner of the plane to have it removed from the side of Interstate 4 after making an emergency landing there Thursday afternoon. </p><p>Police said if he doesn’t get this done soon, they will contact the Florida Department of Transporation and make arrangements to get the plane off the ramp.</p><p>As of Friday morning, the plane is still parked next to the interstate.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hot-under-collar-florida-students-faint-during-presentation-1" title="Hot under collar: Florida students faint during presentation" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo via Pixabay" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hot under collar: Florida students faint during presentation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 05:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Six students at a Florida elementary school have been taken to the hospital after passing out during a presentation in the school cafeteria.</p><p>Officials said the students were dressed up in costumes and were giving presentations about someone from history or someone famous at Pine Meadow Elementary School when they fainted Thursday.</p><p>Escambia County School District Superintendent Malcolm Thomas told the Pensacola News Journal the costumes were hot and heavy. He noted the air conditioning was turned on and working properly.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/beautiful-drone-footage-captures-school-of-stingrays-swimming-off-coast-of-australia"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/school%20of%20rays%20for%20web_1558091655106.png_7280685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy: DRONESHARKAPP/instagram/Facebook" title="school of rays for web_1558091655106.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Beautiful! Drone footage captures school of stingrays swimming off coast of Australia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/arrest-made-in-connection-to-murder-of-missing-wva-girl-sheriffs-office-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Andy%20Jackson%20-%20MUG_1558056397039.png_7278699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Andy J. McCauley Jr. (Eastern Regional Jail)" title="Andy J. McCauley Jr-401720. - MUG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Arrest made in connection to murder of missing W.Va. girl, sheriff's office says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/restaurants-theme-parks-military-and-veteran-discounts-offered-during-month-of-may"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/military_1558055306245_7278928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Soldiers from the U.S. Army's 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, salute during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner on February 27, 2014 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. (Photo by Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)" title="Soldiers and flag GETTY-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Restaurants, theme parks: Military and veteran discounts offered during month of May</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/report-sources-identify-florida-s-washington-county-as-1-of-2-in-russian-hack"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/P-FLORIDA%20ELECTION%20HACKING%2010_WTVTe503_146.mxf.00_01_21_13.Still003_1558056160166.jpg_7278698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-FLORIDA ELECTION HACKING 10_WTVTe503_146.mxf.00_01_21_13.Still003_1558056160166.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Report: Sources identify portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2704"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/plane-lands-on-i-4-after-pilot-says-he-ran-out-of-fuel" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/plane%20on%20i4_1558085436467.png_7280278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/plane%20on%20i4_1558085436467.png_7280278_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/plane%20on%20i4_1558085436467.png_7280278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/plane%20on%20i4_1558085436467.png_7280278_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/plane%20on%20i4_1558085436467.png_7280278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Plane lands on I-4 after pilot says he ran out of fuel</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/beautiful-drone-footage-captures-school-of-stingrays-swimming-off-coast-of-australia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/school%20of%20rays%20for%20web_1558091655106.png_7280685_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/school%20of%20rays%20for%20web_1558091655106.png_7280685_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/school%20of%20rays%20for%20web_1558091655106.png_7280685_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/school%20of%20rays%20for%20web_1558091655106.png_7280685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/school%20of%20rays%20for%20web_1558091655106.png_7280685_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;DRONESHARKAPP&#x2f;instagram&#x2f;Facebook" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Beautiful! Drone footage captures school of stingrays swimming off coast of Australia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/image-of-jesus-shining-through-the-clouds-goes-viral" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/jesus-in-sky-CEN_1558090192111_7281012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/jesus-in-sky-CEN_1558090192111_7281012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/jesus-in-sky-CEN_1558090192111_7281012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/jesus-in-sky-CEN_1558090192111_7281012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/jesus-in-sky-CEN_1558090192111_7281012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;CEN" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Image of Jesus shining through the clouds goes viral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/internet-sensation-grumpy-cat-dies-at-age-7" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Internet sensation 'Grumpy Cat' dies at age 7</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hot-under-collar-florida-students-faint-during-presentation-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;via&#x20;Pixabay" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hot under collar: Florida <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> 