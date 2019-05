Related Headlines Subtropical Storm Andrea forms in Atlantic

- The first named storm of the hurricane season is upon us and experts say you should start getting your supplies early.

Getting high demand items like flashlights and batteries should be a priority. Making sure you have some form of hurricane shutters to protect your windows is next. Always have at least three days of water on hand for each person in your household.

Local hardware stores say generators sell out quickly and while you may not need it immediately, it can be a lifesaver down the road. Having canned food and manual can openers is a winning combination. Tarps are great to have on hand if you get a leak in your roof.

The key is to be prepared. That starts now, and not when the storms are on their way. Also, Florida’s tax free hurricane holiday runs from May 31 to June 6.