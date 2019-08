- The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that Tropical Storm Dorian has formed in the Atlantic.

Here are the latest Key Messages on Tropical Storm #Dorian. Tropical Storm or Hurricane watches may be needed for portions of the Lesser Antilles on Sunday. The latest info is available at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/3p5kxwCSUo — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2019

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure located inland over South Florida is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms that extend to the Bahamas and the adjacent. The National Hurricane Center says chances of this system developing remain at 70 percent over the next 48 hours and 90 percent over the next 5 days. The system is expected to bring heavy rain to Florida over the weekend.

"A tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form early next week while the system moves northeastward over the Atlantic offshore of the southeastern United States coast," NHC reports.

