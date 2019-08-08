< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=20890989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3521"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> New NOAA forecast increases chance for above-normal hurricane season data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/NOAA_2019%20august%20atlantic%20hurricane%20outlook_080819_1565279669803.png_7581285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/NOAA_2019%20august%20atlantic%20hurricane%20outlook_080819_1565279669803.png_7581285_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/NOAA_2019%20august%20atlantic%20hurricane%20outlook_080819_1565279669803.png_7581285_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/NOAA_2019%20august%20atlantic%20hurricane%20outlook_080819_1565279669803.png_7581285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/NOAA_2019%20august%20atlantic%20hurricane%20outlook_080819_1565279669803.png_7581285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422856242-422856216" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/NOAA_2019%20august%20atlantic%20hurricane%20outlook_080819_1565279669803.png_7581285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/NOAA_2019%20august%20atlantic%20hurricane%20outlook_080819_1565279669803.png_7581285_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/NOAA_2019%20august%20atlantic%20hurricane%20outlook_080819_1565279669803.png_7581285_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 12:05PM EDT</span></p> <aside id='related-headlines422856242' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<span>Sen. Rick Scott talks hurricane preparedness</span>
</li>
<li>
<span>NOAA's hurricane outlook predicts 4-8 hurricanes</span>
</li>
<li>
<span>Prepare now for hurricane season, officials say</span>
</li>
<li>
<span>Not too early to prepare for hurricane season</span>
</li>
<li>
<span>Don't delay: Get flood insurance today</span>
</li>
</ul>
</aside> Rick Scott talks hurricane preparedness</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/noaa-s-2019-hurricane-outlook-predicts-9-to-15-named-storms-4-to-8-hurricanes"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/NOAA%20hurricane_1558625587438.jpg_7305745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>NOAA's hurricane outlook predicts 4-8 hurricanes</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-residents-urged-to-prepare-now-for-upcoming-hurricane-season"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Prepare_now_for_hurricane_season__offici_1_7303051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Prepare now for hurricane season, officials say</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/not-too-early-to-prepare-for-hurricane-season"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/batteries_1558409775802_7295953_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Not too early to prepare for hurricane season</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/dont-delay-get-flood-insurance-today-ahead-of-hurricane-season"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/nfip_flood_lady_room_fs_logo3_1556744441139_7207712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Don't delay: Get flood insurance today</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - NOAA forecasters now say that there is an increased chance for an above-normal hurricane season.</p><p>On Thursday, NOAA forecasters said that the oceanic and atmospheric patterns are now more favorable for above-normal hurricane activity since El Nino has ended. </p><p>"El Nino typically suppresses Atlantic hurricane activity but now that it's gone, we could see a busier season ahead," said Gerry Bell, Ph.D., lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. "This evolution, combined with the more conducive conditions associated with the ongoing high-activity era for Atlantic hurricanes that began in 1995, increases the likelihood of above-normal activity this year."</p><p>Seasonal forecasters have reportedly increased the likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season to 45 percent, which is up 30 percent <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/noaa-s-2019-hurricane-outlook-predicts-9-to-15-named-storms-4-to-8-hurricanes">from the May outlook issued</a>. The likelihood of near normal-activity is now at 35 percent and the chance of below-normal activity has dropped to 20 percent.</p><p>NOAA said that with this, we can expect ten to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes, and two to four major hurricanes. This has also increased since the issued May outlook.</p><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">NOAA's *Updated* 2019 Atlantic <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HurricaneSeason?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HurricaneSeason</a> Outlook now calls for: 10-17 named storms of which 5-9 could become hurricanes, including 2-4 major hurricanes.<br> <br> But remember: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ItOnlyTakesOne?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ItOnlyTakesOne</a><br> <br> <a href="https://t.co/QkQV4lugRb">https://t.co/QkQV4lugRb</a> <a href="https://t.co/tZL9Hu0922">pic.twitter.com/tZL9Hu0922</a></p> — NOAA (@NOAA) <a href="https://twitter.com/NOAA/status/1159487620327596037?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 8, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>On average, the Atlantic hurricane season typically produces about 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major ones, the NOAA reported. There has already been two named storms this Atlantic hurricane season. The peak months of the season are August through October. The season does not end until November 30th.</p><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">SEE: The list of 2019 Atlantic tropical cyclone names, as chosen by the <a href="https://twitter.com/WMO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WMO</a>: <a href="https://t.co/QkQV4lugRb">https://t.co/QkQV4lugRb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ItOnlyTakesOne?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ItOnlyTakesOne</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HurricaneOutlook?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HurricaneOutlook</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NWS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NWS</a> <a href="https://t.co/AxGctcQ64c">pic.twitter.com/AxGctcQ64c</a></p> — NOAA (@NOAA) <a href="https://twitter.com/NOAA/status/1159488629233917952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 8, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>"Today's updated outlook is a reminder to be prepared," said Pete Gaynor, acting FEMA administrator. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402445" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/florida-s-boys-girls-club-get-a-sneak-peak-at-star-wars-galaxy-s-edge-" title="Florida's Boys & Girls Club get a sneak peak at 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'" data-articleId="422879084" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/WOFL_star%20wars%20galaxys%20edge_080819_1565287516425.png_7581651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/WOFL_star%20wars%20galaxys%20edge_080819_1565287516425.png_7581651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/WOFL_star%20wars%20galaxys%20edge_080819_1565287516425.png_7581651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/WOFL_star%20wars%20galaxys%20edge_080819_1565287516425.png_7581651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/WOFL_star%20wars%20galaxys%20edge_080819_1565287516425.png_7581651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida's Boys & Girls Club get a sneak peak at 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Trezza </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 02:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 02:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The “happiest place on earth” is now just three weeks away from bringing The Force to Central Florida, giving students from central Florida's Boys’ & Girls' Clubs a sneak peek to experience the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area.</p><p>“Welcome to Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu!” announced Maribeth Bisienere, Senior Vice President of Walt Disney World.</p><p>The kids were some of the first to pilot to Millennium Falcon, stroll the marketplace, and have a drink in the cantina.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/search-underway-for-missing-florida-teen-1" title="Search underway for missing Florida teen" data-articleId="422871620" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/MARTIN%20CO%20SO_missing%20teen_080819_1565284566498.png_7581576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/MARTIN%20CO%20SO_missing%20teen_080819_1565284566498.png_7581576_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/MARTIN%20CO%20SO_missing%20teen_080819_1565284566498.png_7581576_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/MARTIN%20CO%20SO_missing%20teen_080819_1565284566498.png_7581576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/MARTIN%20CO%20SO_missing%20teen_080819_1565284566498.png_7581576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search underway for missing Florida teen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 01:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 01:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Martin County Sheriff's Office says that they are seeking information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Raven Goodson of Hobe Sound.</p><p>She was last seen on Wednesday at her home on Sandshoal Way. She was wearing black leggings and a black tank top when she left her residence on foot.</p><p>She is said to be about five-feet, one-inch tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has long dark brown hair, blue eyes, and sometimes goes by the name of Raven Seehof.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-goes-to-florida-walmart-inquires-about-purchasing-weapon-that-would-kill-a-lot-of-people-" title="Police: Man goes to Florida Walmart, inquires about weapon that 'would kill a lot of people'" data-articleId="422866105" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/ST%20LUCIE%20PD_identify_080819_1565283664153.png_7581549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/ST%20LUCIE%20PD_identify_080819_1565283664153.png_7581549_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/ST%20LUCIE%20PD_identify_080819_1565283664153.png_7581549_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/ST%20LUCIE%20PD_identify_080819_1565283664153.png_7581549_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/ST%20LUCIE%20PD_identify_080819_1565283664153.png_7581549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man goes to Florida Walmart, inquires about weapon that 'would kill a lot of people'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 01:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 02:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for a man who allegedly went to a Florida Walmart and inquired about purchasing a weapon that would kill a lot of people. </p><p>The Port St. Lucie Police Department says that they need the public's help in identifying the subject of surveillance photos captured at a Walmart on U.S. Highway 1. </p><p>They say that the male subject in the photo approached a sales clerk at the Walmart on Wednesday night and inquired about purchasing a weapon that could kill large amounts of people.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/plant-based-burgers-are-hot-but-are-they-healthier-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="impossible beyond burger_1565211449635.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/launch-of-ula-atlas-v-rocket-from-canaveral-afs-looks-favorable"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/ULA_ula%20launch_080819_1565266344268.png_7580697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PHOTO: ULA" title="ULA_ula launch_080819_1565266344268.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>ULA successfully launches Atlas V rocket from Canaveral AFS after short delay</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-august-8-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/Morning_Weather_Report__August_8th_0_7581242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Morning_Weather_Report__August_8th_0_20190808142707"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hot and humid day ahead, afternoon chance of rain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/protesters-chant-as-trump-visits-dayton-el-paso"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/v-%20trump%20visits%20el%20paso_KTVUe90c_146.mxf_00.00.03.17_1565235973562.png_7580493_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="President Donald Trump has wrapped up his visits to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded. He was greeted by protesters in both cities. " title="v- trump visits el paso_KTVUe90c_146.mxf_00.00.03.17_1565235973562.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton, El Paso</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/former-cardinals-dt-nkemdiche-signs-with-dolphins-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Former Cardinals DT Nkemdiche signs with Dolphins</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/dolphins-receiver-owner-at-odds-on-support-of-trump-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/TrumpMassShootingDaytonToledo_Banner_Getty_1565024600404_7573870_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/TrumpMassShootingDaytonToledo_Banner_Getty_1565024600404_7573870_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/TrumpMassShootingDaytonToledo_Banner_Getty_1565024600404_7573870_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/TrumpMassShootingDaytonToledo_Banner_Getty_1565024600404_7573870_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/TrumpMassShootingDaytonToledo_Banner_Getty_1565024600404_7573870_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;makes&#x20;remarks&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;the&#x20;mass&#x20;shootings&#x20;that&#x20;occurred&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;El&#x20;Paso&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;Dayton&#x2c;&#x20;Ohio&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;over&#x20;the&#x20;weekend&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;came&#x20;under&#x20;fire&#x20;for&#x20;mistaking&#x20;Toldeo&#x2c;&#x20;Ohio&#x2c;&#x20;with&#x20;Dayton&#x20;in&#x20;his&#x20;remarks&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dolphins' receiver, owner at odds on support of Trump</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/universal-announces-graveyard-games-haunted-house-for-halloween-horror-nights-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_graveyard%20games_080819_1565285464362.png_7581597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_graveyard%20games_080819_1565285464362.png_7581597_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_graveyard%20games_080819_1565285464362.png_7581597_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_graveyard%20games_080819_1565285464362.png_7581597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_graveyard%20games_080819_1565285464362.png_7581597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Universal announces 'Graveyard Games' haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/search-underway-for-missing-florida-teen-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/MARTIN%20CO%20SO_missing%20teen_080819_1565284566498.png_7581576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/MARTIN%20CO%20SO_missing%20teen_080819_1565284566498.png_7581576_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/MARTIN%20CO%20SO_missing%20teen_080819_1565284566498.png_7581576_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/MARTIN%20CO%20SO_missing%20teen_080819_1565284566498.png_7581576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/MARTIN%20CO%20SO_missing%20teen_080819_1565284566498.png_7581576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search underway for missing Florida teen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-goes-to-florida-walmart-inquires-about-purchasing-weapon-that-would-kill-a-lot-of-people-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/ST%20LUCIE%20PD_identify_080819_1565283664153.png_7581549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/ST%20LUCIE%20PD_identify_080819_1565283664153.png_7581549_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/ST%20LUCIE%20PD_identify_080819_1565283664153.png_7581549_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/ST%20LUCIE%20PD_identify_080819_1565283664153.png_7581549_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/ST%20LUCIE%20PD_identify_080819_1565283664153.png_7581549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Man goes to Florida Walmart, inquires about 