New entrance ramp to I-4 eastbound from State Road 434 opens in Longwood

- A new entrance ramp to I-4 eastbound from State Road 434 opened Thursday morning in Longwood.

It is the latest, permanent change to come out of the I-4 Ultimate project.

The new entrance ramp will require drivers to merge earlier than they are used to merging on that stretch of road. The ramp is also shorter than the previous temporary entrance ramp.

The entire span of eastbound I-4 from S.R. 434 to E.E. Williamson Road Bridge over I-4 also shifted to its final location Thursday.

The $2.3 billion I-4 Ultimate project is reconstructing 21 miles of interstate from west of Kirkman Road to east of S.R. 434 in Longwood.