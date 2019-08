- If you're planning to be in downtown Orlando this weekend, you could find yourself running into a lot of detours.

That's because of another road closure due to the I-4 Ultimate Project.

Crews will be closing a stretch of Colonial Drive under Interstate 4 so they can demolish some old westbound I-4 lanes to make room for a new bridge.

This closure is happening right under the newly constructed pedestrian bridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) says in order to make way for the new I-4 bridge over Colonial Drive, traffic must be shut down in both directions from Garland to Hughey Avenues. Drivers heading in or out of downtown will need to make several turns to get onto Amelia Street to go around the construction.

The closure starts Friday night around 10:00 p.m. and will reopen on Monday at 5:00 a.m.

But it will be the same story again next weekend. If that’s not enough, the same stretch of Colonial will be closed overnight Monday through Thursday.