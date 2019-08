- National 'Stop on Red Week' is underway.

The campaign aims to keep drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists safe. This is especially important with the start of the new school year right around the corner.

This week, 'Out and About' will be in Orange County to remind drivers that they need to stop at red lights.

Traffic safety advocate Melissa Wandall told Fox 35 that "people are dying. There were 98 fatalities in 2017 and 3100 people were seriously injured. In 2003, I lost my husband to a red-light runner at 9-months pregnant."

All it takes to avoid this is stop on read.