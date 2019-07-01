L 98-59b orbits the star every 2.25 days and receives nearly 22 times the amount of energy that the Earth does from its Sun. L 98-59c, orbits every 3.7 days and L 98-59d passes around its star once every 7.5 days.
Unfortunately, none of these exoplanets are within the star’s “habitable zone,” which eliminates the possibility of liquid water on them. However, not all hope is lost, when it comes to the possibility of supporting life.
All three exoplanets occupy the so-called Venus zone, which NASA describes as a distance "where a planet with an initial Earth-like atmosphere could experience a runaway greenhouse effect that transforms it into a Venus-like atmosphere." It's possible L 98-59d could be similar to Venus, which is very rocky, or Neptune, which has a "small, rocky core cocooned beneath a deep atmosphere."
Joshua Schlieder, a co-author of the study and an astrophysicist at NASA Goddard, said that not all planets that orbit stars are identical, highlighting the differences between Earth and Venus.
“We still have many questions about why Earth became habitable and Venus did not," Schlieder said. If we can find and study similar examples around other stars, like L 98-59, we can potentially unlock some of those secrets.”
TESS, which cost $200 million and was launched in April 2018 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, replaced the Kepler telescope, which started to malfunction towards the latter part of last year and was eventually retired in October 2018.
In total, Kepler was responsible for the discovery of more than 2,600 exoplanets, including 18 Earth-sized exoplanets.
A Florida mother is pleading for her son's safe return home after he went missing last week.
The Lake Wales Police Department says that 15-year-old Logan Michael Willard is missing. They shared a message from Logan's mother onto their Facebook page. It said that Logan went missing sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
In the post, Logan's mother said that he has dark brown hair, brown eyes, freckles on his cheeks and nose, and weighs about 115 pounds. He likes to wear a white hat. He also has his black backpack with orange trim, red Puma tennis shoes, and a pocket knife.
A new parking policy went into effect at the University of Central Florida (UCF) on July 1st. It prohibits drivers from backing into parking spots.
This is the next phase in the university's license plate reader program. It will help detect criminal activity on campus. The new policy is to prepare students for a bigger change tentatively coming in fall 2020 when readers will scan license plates on campus and run them through a database that flags stolen or wanted cars and criminals. The university said safety is the main goal behind the new technology.
Readers have already been installed on all campus entrances, exits and parking lots and garages. A UCF spokesperson said the no back-in rule applies to all parking garages and surface lots on UCF's main, downtown, health sciences, and Rosen School of Hospitality Management campuses.
A test fire for NASA's Orion crew capsule is planned for Tuesday.
After launch, the capsule will reach an altitude of about six miles before the abort function is tested. NASA posted video of what will happen on Twitter.