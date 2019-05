- NASA has selected three companies to deliver science and technology payloads to the lunar surface on robotic landers over the next few years.

The space agency announced Friday that it will be working with Pittsburgh firm Astrobotic, Houston-based Intuitive Machines and Edison, New Jersey firm OrbitBeyond to deliver NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS).

We are going to the Moon — to stay.



Today, I am revealing the American companies who will deliver science & technology to the lunar surface. Congratulations to @Astrobotic, @Int_Machines & @OrbitBeyond! Learn more about @NASA’s #Moon2024 plans: https://t.co/Aw71qcs15a pic.twitter.com/LgMJjDtGCd — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 31, 2019

The deals form part of NASA’s Artemis program that aims to make new scientific discoveries and demonstrate new technologies supporting the goal of establishing a sustainable human presence on the Moon by 2028.

Robotic landers will deliver a host of science experiments and technology to the lunar surface over the coming years.

