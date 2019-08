- SkyFOX got a bird's eye view of the Florida construction site for the SpaceX Starship prototype.

The facility in Brevard County is one of two sites where the space vehicle is under construction -- the other is near Brownsville, Texas.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says he wants to use the Starship to send astronauts to the Moon and Mars.

He tweeted pictures from a recent visit to the Texas site and indicated he was going to be visiting the Florida site this week as well.

Great progress by Starship Cape team. Started several months behind, but catching up fast. This will be a super fun race to orbit, moon & Mars! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2019