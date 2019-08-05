< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - SkyFOX got a bird's eye view of the Florida construction site for the SpaceX Starship prototype. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - SkyFOX got a bird's eye view of the Florida construction site for the SpaceX Starship prototype. </p> <p>The facility in Brevard County is one of two sites where the space vehicle is under construction -- the other is near Brownsville, Texas.</p> <p>SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says he wants to use the Starship to send astronauts to the Moon and Mars.</p> <p>He tweeted pictures from a recent visit to the Texas site and indicated he was going to be visiting the Florida site this week as well. </p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Great progress by Starship Cape team. Started several months behind, but catching up fast. This will be a super fun race to orbit, moon & Mars!</p> — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) <a href="https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1158590084280549376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 6, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Just left Starship Texas build site. Very proud of progress SpaceX team has made! Kai lost 100 pounds during his weight loss journey. (Photos courtesy of Pam Heggie via This Is Kai/Facebook)" title="Kai Banner_Facebook_ThisIsKai_1565232574620.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Golden retriever that weighed 173 pounds looks like a new dog after shedding 100 pounds in a year</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span 